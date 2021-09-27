(Bloomberg) -- The companies behind the PennEast natural gas pipeline, a proposed 116-mile (187-kilometer) conduit that would have run through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, halted development on the project after failing to get environmental permits.

Despite a June Supreme Court ruling that gas pipeline projects with federal approval can seize state-owned land, and support from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the project still hasn’t received water quality certification and other wetland permits for the New Jersey section.

“Therefore, the PennEast partners, following extensive evaluation and discussion, recently determined further development of the Project no longer is supported,” PennEast said in an emailed statement. “Accordingly, PennEast has ceased all further development of the Project.”

The pipeline was planned to carry as much as 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from northern Pennsylvania to New Jersey. PennEast is a joint venture of five companies including Southern Co. and Enbridge Inc.

