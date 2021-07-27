(Bloomberg) -- Workday Inc. shares fell the most in eight months on news that Amazon.com Inc. stopped using its human resources software.

Amazon ended a deal to roll out the software, Business Insider reported Tuesday, sending shares down as much as 7.8%, the most intraday since Nov. 20. Workday confirmed the news in a statement, saying the decision was made 18 months ago because of the e-commerce company’s “unique set of needs.”

“Our relationship with Amazon remains strong with the Amazon Web Services partnership intact and other Amazon subsidiaries -- such as Audible, Twitch, and Whole Foods -- successfully using our system,” the Pleasanton, California-based software maker said in the statement.

The shares pared their loss after Workday’s statement, declining 5.9% to $224.51 at 2:21 p.m. in New York. The stock was little changed this year through Monday’s close.

