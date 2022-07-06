(Bloomberg) -- Video of a worker dangling in mid-air from a crane at a construction site in downtown Toronto went viral on Wednesday after multiple witnesses filmed the incident, exclaiming things like “Oh my God!” at the scene and encouraging the man to hang on to the line.

The crew was able to safely lower the worker down and he wasn’t seriously injured, CBC News reported. The incident took place on Tuesday at the site that’s near Toronto’s financial district.

CBC reported that a spokesperson for the construction company in charge of the project said that the worker's hand was entangled with a tagline, after he’d attached a load to the crane.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development has sent an investigator to the site, CBC reported. The construction site, located downtown at the corner of Front Street West and Simcoe Street, was the same one where a crane collapsed into an adjacent building in July 2020, CBC said.

