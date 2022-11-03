(Bloomberg) -- Contractors working at Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Fawley refinery, one of six oil-processing plants in the UK, have voted to strike from Nov. 21.

The strike action, by mechanics at the plant on the south coast of England, will last for two weeks, according to the GMB union. Exxon UK press office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The impact on production isn’t clear. Exxon Mobil may have its own workers available for certain routine tasks. Strike action at French refineries in recent weeks sharply reduced production of diesel and gasoline, leading to shortages.

The workers at Fawley are bound by a two-year pay deal that took effect in January. The union is seeking to secure an additional payment in workers’ salaries known as an incentive bonus arrangement. Workers at Stanlow in northwest England staged an unofficial walkout last week.

