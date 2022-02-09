Workers at Sobeys distribution centre in Quebec go on strike after talks break down

Workers at a Sobeys Inc. distribution centre in Quebec have gone on strike after negotiations between the company and the union broke down, a situation that could strain an already delicate food supply chain.

About 190 workers at the automated grocery warehouse north of Montreal walked off the job late Monday and have started picketing outside the Terrebonne facility, said Kim Bergeron, a lawyer representing UFCW Canada's Local 501.

The union and the company reached an impasse after more than a dozen meetings since November, with pay and benefits emerging as the key sticking points, she said.

The strike comes as supply chain setbacks continue to leave some grocery store shelves in Canada less stocked than usual, while higher ingredient, shipping and labour costs are ratcheting up food prices.

Sobeys spokeswoman Jacquelin Weatherbee said the company has contingency plans in place to support its stores in Quebec from neighbouring distribution centres.

"We are working very hard to ensure there is minimal impact to our IGA stores across the province," she said in a statement.

"We are obviously disappointed in the outcome of these negotiations to date," Weatherbee added. "All we want is a fair deal that is good for our teammates and keeps our business competitive."

In late January, a union representing workers at a Sobeys warehouse in Ontario said it ratified a four-year contract with "massive wage increases."'

Unifor said the agreement covering more than 500 workers at a distribution centre east of Toronto included a full-time pay increase of 19.5 per cent over four years.

The grocer, owned by Empire Co. Ltd., also agreed to signing bonuses, doubled its RRSP contribution and added a sixth week of vacation at 26 years of seniority.

"Through collective bargaining, we were able to deliver a strong contract that includes a considerable pay boost for existing workers as well as future hires while also levelling the playing field for our part-time members," said Pat Twohey, Unifor Local 1090 bargaining chairman.

The union representing Sobeys workers in Quebec did not disclose details of the pay and benefit increases it is seeking.

But Weatherbee said the union's demands are "significantly above market average."

The collective agreement expired earlier this month.

