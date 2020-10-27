Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    1h ago

    Workers at two more Indigo bookstores vote to unionize, bringing total to three

    The Canadian Press

    Indigo Books & Music Inc. signage is displayed outside a store at Yorkdale mall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Statistics Canada (STCA) is scheduled to release consumer price index data on September 18. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

    Indigo Books & Music Inc. signage is displayed outside a store at Yorkdale mall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Bloomberg/Brent Lewin , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Workers at two more Indigo Books and Music Inc. stores have voted in favour of unionization, bringing the total to three locations.

    Bookstore employees at an Indigo in Montreal and a Chapters in Coquitlam, B.C., have voted to join a union, following on the heels of workers at an Indigo in Mississauga, Ont..

    Kevin Shimmin, a national representative with United Food and Commercial Workers Canada, says the Mississauga and Coquitlam stores have unionized with UFCW while the Montreal store is with another union in Quebec.

    He says workers at other Indigo stores have expressed an interest in unionizing, with some signing union cards, but so far there are no other formal applications to unionize.

    Shimmin says the company has responded to the unionization efforts with promises to improve wages and working conditions at stores across the country.

    But he says some of those promises have already been broken, such as continuing to need workers to clean customer washrooms -- a significant concern for workers during COVID-19.