(Bloomberg) -- Workers producing components for Electricite de France SA’s flagship Hinkley Point C project — the only nuclear power plant under construction in the UK — are threatening to strike.

The majority of more than 100 engineers, including welders and platers, employed by Darchem Engineering Ltd. supported an indicative strike ballot, according to an emailed statement from GMB Trade Union. The workers, who are producing pre-fabricated components at Darchem’s factory in Stillington, England, rejected an offer of a 6% pay increase.

A strike at Darchem would add to the challenges at Hinkley Point C, where costs have soared as EDF has repeatedly delayed the timeline for completing the giant plant. Last year, the French utility raised the expected cost to between £25 billion ($30.9 billion) and £26 billion, up from the previous range of £22 billion to £23 billion. It also pushed back the date when the first reactor will produce power by at least one year to June 2027.

“GMB members feel insulted rather than valued for the skills and hard work they provide,” Andrew Blunt, an organizer at GMB said. “A full strike ballot will go ahead if the company doesn’t come back with a significantly improved offer.”

A spokesperson for EDF said the issue was a matter for Darchem. A spokesperson for Darchem didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

