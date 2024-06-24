{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    33m ago

    Workers on strike after failing to reach deal with Bombardier by deadline, union says

    Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

    I can reassure you our quality system is extremely robust: Bombardier CEO on Boeing turmoil

    More than a thousand Bombardier aircraft assembly workers went on strike as of Sunday after their union failed to reach an agreement with the company.

    A Sunday release from Unifor said 1,350 employees stopped work at the company's aircraft manufacturing facility, based at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, after the strike deadline expired at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

    The union says negotiations with the employer continued through the night and late into the morning, noting bargaining talks are set to resume early Monday. 

    "The union’s bargaining committee members are working towards an agreement and both parties remain committed to continuing the bargaining process," Unifor said. 

    Mark Masluch, a spokesman for Bombardier, said the collective goal is to "swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.