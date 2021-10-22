(Bloomberg) -- Workhorse Group Inc., the Ohio electric vehicle maker, detailed the problems that led to a recall announcement, including issues with its electrical system and exterior lighting.

A notification by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Thursday also said the windshield wipers and wheels and rims didn’t meet its safety standards.

The recall came after leadership changes in the embattled company in which it engaged two engineering consulting firms to independently conduct compliance reviews of its C-1000 electric vehicle. In July, the company named experienced automotive executive Richard Dauch as its new chief executive officer.

Workhorse first announced plans a month ago to suspend deliveries of its vans and recall 41 vehicles that have been delivered. It said previously it expects to complete testing in the fourth quarter.

Following the statement last month, the company announced a series of changes in its senior management, replacing roles including the chief financial officer and head of purchasing and supply chain.

The press office of NHTSA on Friday night declined further comment on the latest notification, referring to the documents on its website.

