(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s working families face the biggest jump in their power and gas bills under Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s decision to increase the ceiling on household energy costs to help bolster the nation’s finances.

By increasing the price cap 20% from April, the typical UK working family with two children will pay more than £200 ($236) extra per month in gas and electricity costs. That would be a three-fold increase on monthly bills from the same period last year, according to spending patterns aggregated by Nous, a company that helps individuals track and predict cost-of-living changes.

Hunt Outlines £55 Billion Squeeze on UK as Recession Starts

Here’s what the UK government’s energy package in Thursday’s autumn statement means for families across Britain:

The squeeze on households -- already facing the worst living-cost crisis in decades -- comes as the UK slips into recession. Lifting the energy price cap will push 1.6 million more households into fuel poverty from April, according to End Fuel Poverty Coalition, a campaign group. About 7 million are already in that situation this winter, it said.

From April, energy rates for consumers will be capped at a higher level, pushing up the average bill to £3,000. Households will lose a £400 discount, leaving the average home £900 worse off.

