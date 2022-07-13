(Bloomberg) -- Working-from-home trends and a growing taste for cocktails among the young are hurting demand for beer and cider, according to Tim Martin, the outspoken chairman of British pub chain JD Wetherspoon Plc.

Sales of draft ales, lagers and cider -- historically the largest contributor to pub revenue -- were 8% below pre-pandemic levels during the fiscal fourth quarter, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Spirits and cocktails, meantime, showed gains.

The stock fell as much as 11% in London trading to the lowest level since the Covid pandemic first hit as Wetherspoon warned it will likely report a loss this year.

When people are working from home, “they go out less for breakfast and lunch, we probably also lose the ‘beer o’clock’ after work drinks too,” Martin said in an interview. Some older drinkers are also less keen to socialize now since Covid, he said, and are probably drinking more at home.

“Even dyed-in-the-wool pub goers like me have got used to having a fridge full of Doom Bar,” he said, adding that many predictions that pub sales would boom after lockdowns ended turned out to be wrong. The recovery for many companies “has been slower and more laborious than anticipated.”

Lower beer sales, coupled with a significant increase in costs like labor and repairs, means the chain is now expecting losses of around £30 million ($36 million) in the current fiscal year. In May the group said it expected to break even.

Martin said the chain’s labor costs alone had soared by £100 million since 2019 as it has to pay more to attract workers.

The businessman, who was a keen supporter of Brexit, said the country was urgently in need of a new leader who had a basic understanding of economics and could devise a plan people can understand.

“The Boris regime had no plan and seemed to chop and change according to weekly headlines,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.