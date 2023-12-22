(Bloomberg) -- A serviced-office provider with a slew of sites in London’s financial district has collapsed into administration, the latest flexible workspace business to fold in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

BE Offices Ltd. and almost a dozen subsidiaries entered an administration application at London’s High Court, according to a filing. This included units responsible for workspaces in the city’s Cheapside, Threadneedle Street and in Paddington, the filings show.

“It is business as usual while we go through this restructuring process,” a spokesperson for BE Offices said. Staff at Resolve have been lined up as administrators.

Flexible office companies were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced them to shut, exposing the mismatch between the short-term income they generate from tenants and the long-term rent liabilities they pay building owners. BE Offices operated a mix of leased, managed and wholly owned sites but warned last year its future was in doubt as it struggled to recover from the impact of lockdowns.

The company’s collapse follows that of larger rival WeWork Cos., which filed for bankruptcy in New York in November. While heavily indebted operators that expanded rapidly have struggled, the wider flexible office market has boomed since pandemic restrictions were eased as more companies shift to hybrid working on a permanent basis.

Multiple Brands

BE Offices, previously known as Business Environment, was founded by owners David Saul and Simon Rusk in 1993. The company operates multiple brands that offer a range of products including virtual office services, meeting rooms and serviced offices.

The group has been in the process of restructuring as it attempts to bounce back from the pandemic, obtaining a £5 million Coronavirus Business Interruption loan from HSBC Holdings Plc in January 2021, according to the company’s accounts. It then sold off its remaining freehold properties in 2022 and 2023, the accounts show.

The company said it was attempting to pivot away from owning freeholds and holding significant bank debt to a more “agile business with a mixture of shorter term leases, partnerships with property owners, management agreements with landlords.”

Shareholders provided a £3.5 million long-term loan to the company in January this year before the senior loan from HSBC expired in August. Proceeds from property sales were used to repay the loan.

