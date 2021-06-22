(Bloomberg) -- The World Bank will partner with the African Union to help accelerate coronavirus vaccinations on the continent, the Washington-based lender said.

The two organizations will provide resources to the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team to allow countries to acquire and deploy vaccines to as many as 400 million people across Africa, according to a statement.

“As a result of this joint initiative between the World Bank and African institutions such as the African Export-Import Bank and the Africa Centres for Disease Control, we now have the capacity to vaccinate at least 400 million people, or 30% of our population of 1.3 billion,” Strive Masiyiwa, coordinator of the AVATT, said in the statement.

