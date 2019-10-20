World Bank Approves $3 Billion Loan for Nigeria, The Cable Says

The World Bank has approved a $3 billion loan for Nigeria to expand its electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, The Cable reported.

The loan will be released in four tranches of $750 million each and could be expanded to $4 billion, the Lagos-based online newspaper reported, citing Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed.

Nigerian authorities will visit the World Bank in April to receive the first installment of the loan, according to the newspaper.

