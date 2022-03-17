(Bloomberg) -- The World Bank approved $750 million to boost Kenya’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The financing will “help accelerate Kenya’s ongoing inclusive and resilient recovery,” the lender said in a statement on its website.

The funding is part of the so-called development policy operation or DPO loan series, through which the World Bank provides low-cost budget financing along with support to key policy and institutional reforms.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.