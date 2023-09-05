(Bloomberg) -- The Brazilian government should issue an innovative sustainability-linked bond to curb deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, according to researchers at the World Bank.

So-called SLBs — which mean issuers pay higher interest if they fail to meet sustainability goals — lend themselves to transformational projects such as curbing deforestation, the paper said. In Brazil’s case, the bond should be designed so the government isn’t rewarded or penalized for factors outside its control that impact conservation efforts, such as weather or global commodity prices.

It’s the latest call for Brazil to adopt the debt type, though the nation is currently focusing on a separate kind of ESG debt where the money raised is earmarked for environmental or social projects. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made an effort to prioritize the environment in his administration, a contrast to policies seen under former leader Jair Bolsonaro.

“The financial incentives in the SLB structure assure that issuers have ‘skin-in-the-game’ as achieving the sustainability performance target is in their financial interest,” said researchers Dieter Wang, Bryan Gurhy, Marek Hanusch and Philipp Kollenda.

Brazil has an outsize influence on the global environment given it is home to the world’s largest rainforest. Apart from its great biodiversity, the Amazon also stores carbon, which if fully released would be enough to account for 20 years of global emissions at current rates.

Sustainability-linked bonds have mushroomed to see over $200 billion of sales in recent years, though governments have been slower than companies to adopt the format. Chile was the first last year, followed by Uruguay, which used a goal to extend the country’s forest area to 2012 levels by 2025.

For Brazil, the World Bank researchers put forward a more nuanced sustainability target. They propose a framework where the interest would hinge on whether it outperforms or underperforms a “business-as-usual” forecast for Amazon deforestation, also accounting for factors outside its control. That’s in contrast to usual SLBs structured around absolute targets.

Any such bond is likely to be subject to widespread scrutiny, given SLBs have already come under fire for targets that are too soft, while there are international campaigns to protect the Amazon.

“Although sovereign sustainability-linked bonds have been praised for their potential, concerns about greenwashing and additionality from the corporate market have hampered their uptake,” the researchers said. “Yet dismissing SLBs at this stage would be premature.”

