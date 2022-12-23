(Bloomberg) -- The World Bank’s board of directors approved $200 million in International Development Association financing to advance Rwanda’s policy and institutional reform program for human capital development and inclusive economic growth.

“This is the final credit in a series of three World Bank development policy financing operations totaling $525 million over three years,” the World Bank said in an emailed statement. Among other reforms, this financing will support the roll out of a new social registry which will ensure that critical social sector programs are targeted to those most in need and can be responsive to losses of livelihood or income when households face a range of crises, it said.

“This foundational reform is also expected to improve efficiency in the spending of public resources and contribute to poverty reduction,” according to the Washington-based lender.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.