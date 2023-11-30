(Bloomberg) -- The International Finance Corp., the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, garnered $6.7 billion of investors orders for its largest ever social bond.

The Washington-based IFC raised $1.5 billion by selling three-year bonds, whose proceeds will be used to support low-income communities in emerging markets, the supranational lender said in an statement seen by Bloomberg News Thursday. Central banks and official institutions took 58% of the transaction, while banks, asset managers and other investors bought the rest of the deal.

“The bond will unlock additional funding support for marginalized and vulnerable communities in developing countries across the globe,” said Tom Ceusters, the IFC’s director of Treasury market operations.

The IFC’s 4.375% bonds due Jan. 2027 constitute the largest dollar-denominated social bond issue by a supranational this year and followed similar IFC deals in Canadian and Australian dollars earlier this year, the statement said. Investors based in the Americas accounted for 39% of the order book, followed by 34% for buyers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 27% in Asia-Pacific.

