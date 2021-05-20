(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc should renegotiate an oil-for-cash loan to help Chad make its debt sustainable, World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday.

The world’s biggest commodities trader should be included in the central African nation’s debt talks under the Common Framework -- created by the Group of 20 leading economies to get private sector creditors involved in debt workouts alongside public lenders.

Chad is one of three countries seeking relief under the framework to manage its external debt, including $347 million owed to Glencore, according to the company’s latest annual report.

“By far the biggest amount of reschedulable debt is with Glencore and it is very important to engage in that debt sustainability effort for Chad,” Malpass said.

The framework goes beyond the broad Debt Service Suspension Initiative, or DSSI, which temporarily waived debt payments by some of the world’s poorest countries, mostly in Africa. Zambia and Ethiopia are also seeking relief under the plan.

