(Bloomberg) -- World Bank President David Malpass says the global economy may be stuck in a stagflation quagmire for a while unless large economies can increase production dramatically.

“Stagflation is hard to get out of,” he said in an interview Friday with Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance in the lead up to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s widely anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Powell said lowering inflation to the 2% target is the central bank’s “overarching focus right now” even though it will mean economic pain for consumers and businesses.

“The Fed, as it’s raising interest rates, is fighting uphill with the friction in the global system,” Malpass said. “You’re getting that reduction in demand as the rate hikes go through, but not getting commensurate supply increases. That’s where the focus needs to be for the central banks.”

The International Monetary Fund last month cut its global growth outlook for this year and next, warning that the world economy may soon be on the brink of recession. Global economic expansion will likely slow to 3.2% this year, less than the 3.6% forecast by the fund in April and the 4.4% seen in January, the IMF said.

Malpass said the IMF is working on a new forecast and “my worry is that things have gotten worse from that already low forecast. China, in the second quarter, looks like might have been minus 3% year over year because of their shutdowns. As we look at Europe, they’re trying to buy natural gas from around the world. But the producers are not stepping up.”

Malpass, a former chief economist at Bear Stearns & Co. who served in the Department of Treasury in the Trump and Reagan administrations, put the current economic environment in a historical context.

“Stagflation means higher inflation than you want and lower growth, and clearly we have that,” he said. “In the history books, they’ll maybe mark it as, we hope, a short period.

“But my worry is for developing countries, and people in lower income levels, is that the stagflation may last for quite a while,” he said. “They get hurt because the inflation hurts them and the slow growth hurts them at the same time.” US inflation is above 8% annually, its highest since the 1980s.

Help for the global economy could come from “the giant swing producer,” namely the US, Malpass said.

“This is the biggest economy, so how can it produce a lot more of everything at a time when the prices are high?” Malpass said. “What are the blockages that are keeping production from going higher?”

