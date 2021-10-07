World Bank Says South Africa Could Consider Job-Seekers Grant

The World Bank said South Africa could consider a range of reforms to its 156 billion rand ($15 billion) annual welfare program.

The country could consider a job-seekers grant, community works progams or differentiating child support payments so that the poorest families get additional support, the World Bank said in a report released Thursday.

A job-seekers grant, set at 350 rand a month, could cost 16.2 billion rand a year, it said.

