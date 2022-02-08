(Bloomberg) -- The World Bank called on Israel to allow the upgrade of outmoded mobile communications in the West Bank and Gaza, in the interest of boosting the Palestinian economy.

A better digital infrastructure would help to tackle soaring unemployment with higher-paying jobs, and narrow the gender divide, the Washington-based lender said in a report released Wednesday.

Israel, which controls Palestinian frequencies and telecom infrastructure, limits mobile internet speeds in the Palestinian territories to levels that are significantly lower than in Israel and Jewish West Bank settlements. The bank urged Israel to let Palestinian cellular companies set up more advanced networks, and to ease restrictions on the import of equipment needed to build and operate them.

Israel is rolling out fifth generation technology for its citizens, while the West Bank operates on 3G and Gaza, 2G. Israeli mobile operators don’t officially service Palestinian areas, but many Palestinians use the faster Israeli networks with SIM cards.

The Times of Israel reported in November that Israel tentatively agreed to let Palestinian operators launch 4G services.

