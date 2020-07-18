(Bloomberg) -- World Bank President David Malpass called on the Group of 20 leading economies to extend the suspension of debt repayments by the poorest countries through the end of 2021 and broaden the scope.

“The situation in developing countries is increasingly desperate,” Malpass said in remarks prepared for a virtual meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bankers on Saturday. “Time is short. We need to take action quickly on debt suspension, debt reduction, debt resolution mechanisms and debt transparency.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.