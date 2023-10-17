(Bloomberg) -- The World Bank urged Kenya to reduce high debt levels that are limiting the inclusiveness and sustainability of the east African nation’s economic growth.

A sharp rise in borrowing driven partly by large increases in debt-financed public investments is “eroding fiscal space and raising debt sustainability concerns,” the Washington-based lender said Tuesday in a Country Economic Memorandum.

This has left Kenya with a sizable and costly debt burden that limits its ability to pay for development priorities. The situation has also led to “overly high debt-distress risks,” according to the report, which is published every five years.

Kenya’s debt burden, which has been increased by projects such as a Chinese funded and run railway, has become a focal point for investors as the country faces skyrocketing energy and food import bills, as well as low foreign-exchange reserves.

Public debt stood at 68% of gross domestic product in 2021, compared with 37% of GDP 11 years earlier and interest costs relative to the government’s revenues roughly doubled over the past decade, to close to 30%, according to the report.

“To maintain debt sustainability, the size of Kenya’s fiscal deficits and the pace of debt accumulation need to be moderated,” the World Bank said.

The country — ranked the ninth-most vulnerable to a debt crisis among 60 developing economies, according to a report by Bloomberg Economics — has extended to April 2025 an ongoing International Monetary Fund program to help reduce its debt vulnerability.

It’s also exploring options to repay $2 billion eurobond maturing in June including borrowing from multilateral and bilateral lenders and dipping into reserves if the funding can’t be arranged in time.

In addition, Kenya’s output is being hampered by slow growth in external trade and inward foreign direct investments, as well as the sluggish pace of job creation to absorb a fast-growing working-age population, the report said.

Kenya’s “sizable exposures to movements in global capital and funding markets, and weak crisis management frameworks are risks that need to be monitored closely,” according to the report,

The World Bank said that strong private sector-led growth could also help the nation’s debt sustainability.

“Kenya’s constrained fiscal and debt environment also means that growth will need to be led by private investment,” the report said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.