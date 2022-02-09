(Bloomberg) -- China’s quant hedge funds are being told to curtail fees, the latest step to tighten an industry that’s facing slower growth after outperforming global rivals last year.

The Asset Management Association of China has since December been rejecting registration of products that allow managers to collect performance fees when strategies lose money, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The restrictions may add to pressure on private quants’ income as asset expansion cools, stocks slump and market-beating returns become harder. Local funds with algorithm-based strategies are also facing intensifying competition as global rivals seek a bigger piece of their turf.

“Quants are right now facing their eternal challenge -- maintaining the alpha,” said Yin Tianyuan, head of research at Shanghai Suntime Information Technology Co., which tracks hedge funds. “Profits will slow mainly because of the shrinking alpha as competition intensifies.”

The new curbs on fees are meant to protect investors and would affect index-enhanced products, a mainstream strategy among quants, the people said. That’s because some of those products link managers’ profits to so-called excess returns -- gains relative to the market’s rise or fall, the people added, asking not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced.

Representatives for AMAC declined to comment.

China’s quants reaped a 15.5% average return last year, according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co. data. That topped the 9.9% among global quants, based on Eurekahedge data from With Intelligence.

But local firms are already bracing for the end of breakneck growth after regulators halted a fast-track channel for product registration for at least some managers late last year and started requesting more detailed monthly reports on trading activity and positioning, Bloomberg reported earlier. China’s stock market downturn is adding to the hurdles, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index recently entering a bear market.

While most quant products to retail clients tie performance fees to absolute returns rather than the excess above benchmarks, the new ban signals officials’ intention to further regulate the industry and will be welcomed by investors, Yin said.

Index-enhanced products replicate a stock-market gauge while also selectively overweighting or underweighting certain shares to outperform the benchmark. Some quant fund managers collect fees on excess returns from these products, but their contribution to profit is unclear due to a lack of data.

Quants registered 203 new products this year through Jan. 23, down from a monthly average of 726 last year, according to PaiPaiWang. The slowdown in launches came after top players from Lingjun Investment to Tianyan Capital closed to new inflows, after swelling assets strained their performance.

The 13 top quants tracked by Shanghai Suntime averaged a 9% drawdown in the fourth quarter, led by Zhejiang High-Flyer Asset Management’s 15.3% decline. High-Flyer apologized to investors in December for a record slump in performance.

Even after last quarter’s slowdown, Chinese private quants’ assets under management jumped almost 80% last year to 1.6 trillion yuan ($252 billion) as of Dec. 31, according to Citic Securities Co. estimates.

While quants’ asset expansion has far outpaced growth of the entire private securities funds industry -- the Chinese equivalent of hedge funds -- in the past three years, their pace will likely “return to the industry’s normal level,” the Citic analysts wrote.

Jumped 264%

China’s top-ranking stock quant product jumped 264% last year, according to PaiPaiWang. For its manager Wu Guoyao, founding partner at Shenzhen Qianhai Guoen Capital Management Co., the drawdowns among quant firms in the fourth quarter aren’t an indication that algorithm-driven strategies no longer work, although their high alpha will likely subside in coming years.

Wu said his Guoen AI High-Frequency Quant No. 1 manages the company’s own money and has more concentrated stock positions than products open to outside investors, allowing it to seek much higher returns. The increasingly similar performance of top players suggests that their methodologies may have melded under the current rules and technologies available, he said.

​“It’s like Tesla in self-driving,” Wu said, referring to the convergence. “It’s not yet perfect but to some extent the best solution in the industry.”​

