(Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s best-performing emerging-market bond funds has piled into Argentina’s beleaguered debt market ahead of the nation’s high-stakes presidential runoff.

Dimitry Griko, the chief investment officer at Arkaim Advisors, is betting on bonds of some of the nation’s provinces which, regardless of the outcome of the race between Economy Minister Sergio Massa and outsider Javier Milei, have become attractive to investors. The provinces of Cordoba and Entre Rios are financially healthy enough to benefit as triple-digit inflation leads to higher tax revenues, according to Griko.

“We are seeing some value in some of the provinces with significant high yields,” he said in an interview. “It’s a bit counterintuitive because people assume higher risk is higher risk of default. But the risk-reward is really there — even if one needs to be very careful.”

Argentine debt makes up more than 10% of the assets in Arkaim’s $307 million Emerging Markets Corporate High Yield Debt Fund. That’s the biggest allocation in a fund that has outperformed 99% of peers over the past five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Griko’s fund has returned 7.2% in the span, compared to an average decline of 1.1% among peers for the same period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Notes from Entre Rios due in 2028 are up more than 8 cents this year to 74 cents on the dollar, while 2029 bonds from Cordoba have risen to about 72 cents.

Both have fiscal surpluses, reasonable debt loads and reserve buffers, Griko said, adding that their double-digit yields make them very attractive given that the worst-case scenario is a creditor-friendly re-profiling.

Provincial bonds have been touted by some on Wall Street as a way to avoid outright exposure to the country’s sovereign risk. Argentina’s 2030 bond, by comparison, is trading at around 28 cents on the dollar with yields that suggest investor concern about a 10th sovereign default.

Those worries re-emerged this week after Massa pulled off a surprise comeback, leading the first-round presidential vote after a dismal showing in an August primary. That set up a runoff with Milei on Nov. 19 that investors called the worst-case scenario for markets.

Following a plunge Monday, the country’s sovereign debt edged higher after market-friendly candidate Patricia Bullrich, who finished third, tacitly supported Milei. Bonds due 2030, some of the most liquid, are set to end the week down roughly one cent from 29 cents on the dollar last week.

The peso, meanwhile, stabilized in parallel markets as the government is seen likely postponing a devaluation of the official rate now that Massa is still in the race. The delayed devaluation also roiled companies, triggering outsize moves in the nation’s stock market.

Griko holds notes from Aeropuertos Argentina, though he’s pared back some of his fund’s exposure to Argentine corporate debt overall.

He’s also trimmed his allocation to Brazilian corporate debt, which he touted earlier in the year, though he continues to like bonds of cement maker InterCement Participacoes SA and oil refiner Acelen. He’s also seeing opportunity in Ukrainian company bonds following losses that made their risk-reward ratios appealing — those currently make up more than 8% of his fund’s assets.

“We’re in a quiet scary environment, but actually seeing value in the riskier part of the HY spectrum,” Griko said. “You can really pick and select issuers that will provide a significant recovery cushion.”

--With assistance from Kevin Simauchi, Scott Squires and Maria Elena Vizcaino.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.