(Bloomberg) -- China’s bonds look set to be the only ones to dodge a global fixed-income rout this month, as its central bank persists with an easing stance to shield the economy from a worsening Covid outbreak.

Chinese debt has gained 0.3% in April on a currency-hedged basis, while all other markets that make up FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index have seen losses, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The outperformance of Chinese government bonds is largely due to monetary policy divergence, with an easing bias by the PBOC when other major central banks are tightening,” said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Securities Pte. A relatively low share of foreign holdings in Chinese sovereign debt has also shielded it from market volatility, he added.

The nation’s bonds rallied even as global funds slashed their holdings by the most on record last month amid concerns over a dwindling yield premium over Treasuries. Foreign funds hold about 10% of Chinese government debt compared with about 33% of Treasuries.

Yuan Slide

Still, China’s debt market was a haven for global investors only on a currency-hedged basis. That’s because the onshore yuan’s slide to a one-year low this week translates to a 2.8% loss for investors on a unhedged basis so far this month.

Global bonds have slumped 4.7% on a dollar basis in April, set for their worst monthly performance since 2010.

The People’s Bank of China on Tuesday pledged to step up monetary policy support for the economy following a reduction in the reserve-requirement ratio earlier this month. Economic growth has slowed rapidly because of Beijing’s stringent approach to eliminating the virus, early indicators show.

“The PBOC appears to have more leeway to keep rates low as compared to other emerging-market central banks,” said Eugene Leow, a rates strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. “Chinese government bonds will continue to see support from the PBOC.”

