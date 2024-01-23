(Bloomberg) -- Dallas says it’s among a few cities getting serious consideration to host the 2026 World Cup final as FIFA prepares to reveal its choice next month.

“I know that we are on the short list for the final discussion with a few other cities and I think everybody can guess what those markets are,” Dan Hunt, leader of the city’s effort to host the championship game and co-owner of Major League Soccer team FC Dallas, told reporters late Monday.

Hunt is pushing to hold the final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the National Football League’s Dallas Cowboys, one of the most valuable franchises in professional sports. New York is vying to hold the game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Southern California hosted the championship match in 1994, the last time the World Cup was played in the US, and SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles has already handled a Super Bowl for the NFL. But the field would have to be widened to meet FIFA’s specifications, which would be costly.

The Sun, a UK tabloid, reported last week that Dallas had won the right to serve as venue for the final. Hunt dismissed the report as “just rumors.”

While Canada and Mexico are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, the US will be home to all games starting in the quarterfinals. On Feb. 4, FIFA is expected to announce which city will host the final game.

