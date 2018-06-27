German fans watching their team’s upset loss to South Korea could have cost Europe’s largest economy as much as 200 million euros (US$233 million).

The game — which say South Korea knock the defending world champions out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup — began at 4 p.m. Berlin time (10 a.m. ET), when around 30 per cent of German employees were still at work, according to the Cologne Institute for Economic Research. If every second person watched the game, with an average of one hour’s work being wasted, that could cost the economy between 130 and 200 million euros.

The calculations are based on estimates for labour and holiday costs in Germany, and applied to workers who — among other criteria — don’t already have part-time schedules or are on vacation. The institute’s labour-market expert Christoph Schroeder says there could also be positive effects for productivity. According to him, “it’s not always all about money, but also about team building.”