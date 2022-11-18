(Bloomberg) -- Former England player Gary Lineker said the 2022 World Cup is uniquely controversial, in part because of longstanding allegations of corruption in the bid process, but also because of human rights issues raised by its location in Qatar.

Lineker, host of BBC’s Match of the Day, is one of the most famous faces in English football and will be leading the network’s coverage of the tournament, the first time it’s been held in an Arab nation. In an interview with Emma Barnett, Lineker said each World Cup brings its own controversy, from riots in Brazil over excessive public spending in 2014 to Russia’s continuing occupation of Crimea as it hosted the 2018 tournament.

“This is the same before every World Cup,” Lineker said. The controversies stretch as far back as 1934, he said, when the event’s staging in Italy was “used as a vehicle to promote fascism for Mussolini.”

But in this instance, Lineker notes some new issues have arisen. Qatar has fought years of controversy over alleged corruption in the bidding process, and human rights issues linked to construction and staging of the event have triggered criticism. (The gas-rich nation has invested hundreds of billions of dollars to develop infrastructure and erect new stadiums.)

“I was very, very anti the bid when it was first revealed in 2010.” says Lineker, who was at the award ceremony at the time. “I couldn’t believe it, it seemed to me that it must have been corrupt because they were talking about staging a summer World Cup in Qatar, where temperatures are in the forties.”

The World Cup was moved to winter months to avoid Qatar’s searing summer, when temperatures can average 42 degrees Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) during the daytime. The mid-November average high in Qatar is 29C (85F).

Qatar officials have strenuously rejected allegations of wrongdoing in the nation’s successful campaign for the World Cup. (FIFA, for its part, has been engulfed in crisis since a 2015 US crackdown on corruption in the sport’s governing body.)

“We are 100% confident in the integrity of our bid,” Qatar officials said in a statement Friday. “Throughout the entire bidding process, we strictly adhered to the regulations that were in place.” While the country acknowledged the deaths of workers in the building of World Cup venues, officials said they have implemented “significant improvements in accommodation standards, health and safety regulations, grievance mechanisms, healthcare provision and reimbursements of illegal recruitment fees to workers.”

Lineker also spoke of the uproar over negative remarks by a Qatar World Cup ambassador regarding the LGBTQ community, and how players and fans may be received in Qatar during the games. In a statement, Qatar officials said the nation is “committed to delivering an inclusive and discrimination-free FIFA World Cup experience that is welcoming, safe and accessible to all participants, attendees and communities in Qatar and around the world,” but added that “we are a conservative country, and any public display of affection regardless of orientation is frowned upon. We simply ask for people to respect our culture.”

