(Bloomberg) -- English football fans flying to Qatar for the World Cup could face disruption at Heathrow airport after unions representing workers at baggage handling firms said they would strike for three days over pay.

About 700 staff at Dnata Aviation Services and John Menzies Plc, which provide ground handling services to airlines including Qatar Airways and Emirates PJSC, will strike from Nov. 18, the Unite union said in a statement. Disruption is expected at Heathrow terminals 2, 3 and 4 with a particular focus on Qatar Airways which has scheduled 10 extra flights a week during the tournament which kicks off Nov. 20.

“Strike action will inevitably cause disruption, delays and cancellations to flights throughout Heathrow, with travelers to the World Cup particularly affected,” said Unite regional officer Kevin Hall.

Dnata offered staff a 5% pay increase while Menzies’ offers varied between 2% and 6%, Unite said, arguing that they were “far below” the current rate of inflation. The UK’s consumer price index rose by 10.1% in the year to September.

The workers taking action include ground-handlers, airside transport and cargo personnel. The strikes would be “costly” according to Alex Doisneau, managing director at dnata UK. She argued that the union’s pay demands were “irresponsible” and would “undoubtedly impact our business’ ability to operate in the best interest of our workforce in the long term.”

British Airways, which flies from Terminal 5, is not expected to be affected but major airlines Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd., Singapore Airlines Ltd. and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. could be hit. The strikes also coincide with Thanksgiving and could affect travelers going to the US.

A Heathrow spokesperson said that contingency plans were being discussed with airlines to minimize disruption.

--With assistance from Siddharth Philip.

