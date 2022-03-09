(Bloomberg) -- The world is being challenged by a “perfect long storm” of geopolitical risks, food shortages, climate change and prolonged inflation, according to the chairman of Singapore’s central bank.

“We are facing risk and fragility that is unprecedented in the last 80 years,” Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who’s also the country’s senior minister, said at the IMAS-Bloomberg Investment Conference in Singapore on Wednesday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine represents a “rupture” of rules that preserve global stability, he said.

The war is adding fresh inflation and supply chain pain to a global economy still trying to recover from the pandemic. Oil prices have surged to the highest since 2008 and fears of food shortages are rising, pressuring consumers and challenging policy makers and governments.

“Stagflationary pressures are now a serious risk,” he said. “Higher-for-longer inflation is now very likely.”

Singapore -- a rich Southeast Asian business hub that closely watches geopolitical developments as it balances competing pressures from China and the U.S. -- decided last month to impose unilateral sanctions against Russia, joining the U.S.-Europe-led effort to isolate Moscow. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has also been vigilant over inflation, tightening policy twice since October as it faces higher import prices.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.