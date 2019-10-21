(Bloomberg) -- Japan will stage an elaborate ceremony with sacred treasures and host a series of banquets for global royalty and political leaders to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in the world’s oldest hereditary monarchy.

Clad in layers of intricately patterned silk, Naruhito and his consort, Empress Masako, will assume their seats in a ritual beginning at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo at 1 p.m. The Emperor and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will both give speeches at the ceremony, at which about 180 countries will be represented.

The ceremony, steeped in centuries of tradition, includes the presentation of the sacred sword and jewel that are part of the imperial regalia, which has been passed through generations of monarchs who have ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne. A parade through the capital in an open-topped limousine set for Tuesday has been put off until Nov. 10 out of respect for the victims of a typhoon earlier in October, which has killed at least 78 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Naruhito and Masako will host the first in a series of formal banquets at the palace on Tuesday evening, where traditional court music and dance will be performed. Abe will also host a banquet at a hotel the following day.

Naruhito, 59, is by the Imperial Household Agency’s count, Japan’s 126th emperor. His grandfather Hirohito, was the last emperor designated by tradition to be a living god. After Japan’s defeat in 1945, the U.S. kept Hirohito on the throne to build unity, but made the position of emperor one for a mortal who had no say in state policy.

How the Enthronement of Japan’s New Emperor Will Work: QuickTake

Royalty such as Britain’s Prince Charles and King Mswati III of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, are among those set to be in Tokyo for the festivities. Unlike some royal households in other parts of the world, Japan’s postwar imperial family has mostly dodged major scandals.

Naruhito inherited the throne after his father, Akihito, became the first Japanese emperor in two centuries to abdicate, citing poor health. A new emperor means a new era in the Japanese calendar, so 2019 has also been dubbed the first year of Reiwa, which the government translates as “beautiful harmony.” Akihito reigned from 1989 for three decades.

Naruhito was the first Emperor to be educated in the West, spending two years at the University of Oxford. One of the imperial couple’s first tasks after his reign began in May was to host U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on a state visit.

Next in line to the throne is Naruhito’s younger brother, Akishino, 53, followed by Akishino’s son, Hisahito, 13.

