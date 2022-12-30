(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

In the decade ahead, the world economy is expected to average annual growth of around 3.2%, slightly below the average of 3.5% in the period from 2010-2019, according to Bloomberg Economics Beneath that headline figure, the situation in major economies will continue to shift: China will still outperform, though with growth on a slowing trajectory as debt, demographics and reduced catch-up space drag

Central banks across emerging markets raised borrowing costs this year, with Brazil and Russia the major economies with the biggest interest rate increases

China faces “unprecedented” difficulty in stabilizing trade next year as favorable conditions that boosted export growth this year won’t be sustainable, according to a commerce ministry official What will China be like in 10 years’ time? After a year of overwhelming change, we asked up-and-coming voices where they see the country going

Finally, check out the Stephanomics podcast global preview of 2022, in which host Stephanie Flanders and a panel of experts look into their crystal balls for political and economic insights

