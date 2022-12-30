1h ago
World Growth, Year Ahead, Central Bank Hikes: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- In the decade ahead, the world economy is expected to average annual growth of around 3.2%, slightly below the average of 3.5% in the period from 2010-2019, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Beneath that headline figure, the situation in major economies will continue to shift: China will still outperform, though with growth on a slowing trajectory as debt, demographics and reduced catch-up space drag
- Central banks across emerging markets raised borrowing costs this year, with Brazil and Russia the major economies with the biggest interest rate increases
- China faces “unprecedented” difficulty in stabilizing trade next year as favorable conditions that boosted export growth this year won’t be sustainable, according to a commerce ministry official
- What will China be like in 10 years’ time? After a year of overwhelming change, we asked up-and-coming voices where they see the country going
