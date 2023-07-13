(Bloomberg) -- The world just had its hottest June ever for land and sea, with ocean temperatures setting new highs for the third month in a row.

Combined ground and ocean temperatures across the Earth were 1.89F degrees (1.05C) above the 20th-century average of 59.9F, making this the warmest June in data going back 174 years, the US National Centers for Environmental Information said in a statement. It’s “virtually certain” that this year will rank among the 10 warmest on record, the agency said.

Massive heat waves have endangered lives and taxed energy grids the world over since the start of the year. The blistering weather is also triggering droughts that have contributed to wildfires, such as those that burned more than 20 million acres (8.1 million hectares) across Canada, sending smoke into the US and Europe.

Elevated ocean temperatures, meanwhile, are created conditions ripe for hurricanes. The world’s oceans produced an above-average nine named storms last month, four of which reached hurricane strength. The global accumulated cyclone energy – a measure of storms’ power – was almost twice the normal value for June.

In addition to global temperatures, Antarctic sea ice reached its lowest extent on record despite winter being underway there, the agency said.

