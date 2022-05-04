(Bloomberg) -- The number of people going hungry surged by 25% last year, according to the Global Network Against Food Crises, and the toll is likely to rise further as the war in Ukraine sends food prices ever higher.

Conflicts in countries like Ethiopia and Afghanistan have worsened crises there, and economic shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic curbed food access in almost two dozen nations, the international alliance said in a report. Extreme weather, like a severe drought in Madagascar, is also exacerbating the problem.

A total of almost 193 million people across 53 countries or territories suffered acute food insecurity in 2021, meaning their lack of meals posed an immediate threat to their lives or livelihoods, the report shows. That’s up from 155 million people in 55 countries for the prior year.

The hunger crisis looks poised to worsen as the Ukraine war disrupts harvests and exports from one of the top grain and vegetable-oil suppliers. A gauge of world food prices has soared to a record -- eclipsing levels seen in 2008 and 2011 that contributed to global food crises -- piling pressure on governments from Sri Lanka to Peru. That’s helping to spark a wave of protectionism as some exporters curb overseas crop sales to ensure local supplies.

The food crises network was founded by the European Union, World Food Programme and United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization in 2016.

