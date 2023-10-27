(Bloomberg) -- World leaders including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed condolences over the death of China’s former Premier Li Keqiang, with some politicians reflecting on his candor and modesty.

Li, 68, died of a heart attack just months after stepping down as the nation’s No. 2 official. A trained economist who once rivaled President Xi Jinping for the top job, Li championed pro-market reforms and extolled the benefits of a more liberal economic vision while steering the world’s second-biggest economy through a trade war with the US, a property crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

China’s premier is in charge of leading the State Council, the country’s top administrative body, but also has an external facing role receiving foreign guests and representing China abroad.

Here is how some of those people remember Li:

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during Li’s period in office, significant strides were made in bilateral relations, including the conclusion of the China-Australia free trade agreement.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he met Li on many occasions, and that Li was a “charming and constructive counterparty who was not tied to the official talking points and engaged candidly and thoughtfully on the big issues of the day.”

Another former Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd, who’s now the Australian ambassador to the US, described Li as a modest man who was “warmly disposed” to Australia.

“We have lost Premier Li far too early in life,” Rudd said.

Indonesia

President Joko Widodo expressed “great sadness” at Li’s passing and said he will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

United States

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his condolence on Li’s passing when he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Washington. Ties between the US and China have shown signs of warming in recent months. Wang is set to meet President Joe Biden on Friday.

The US’s top diplomat in China also took to social media to extend his sympathy.

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued a statement saying Li “played an important role for many years in the development of Japan-China relations,” and that he was “filled with sorrow” on hearing news of Li’s passing.

Singapore

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat started his speech at the FutureChina Global Forum in the city-state on Friday saying Li’s death was regrettable. He recalled his last meeting with Li in 2019 and said the former Chinese premier valued and promoted ties between China and Singapore.

Pakistan

President Arif Alvi said Li was a “visionary leader” and a “sincere friend” who supported ties between Pakistan and China.

Several foreign missions and ambassadors in China including from Israel also paid tribute on social media. The South Korean Foreign Ministry said the government “highly appreciates the significant contributions that former Premier Li Keqiang made to the development of South Korea-China relations as a close friend of Korea,” according to a statement.

