(Bloomberg) -- A group of world leaders issued a call for “global solidarity” around the Covid-19 crisis, urging that an eventual vaccine should be distributed equitably to people of all nations and income levels. The University of Oxford’s vaccine trial will report “positive news,” a U.K. journalist said, boosting AstraZeneca Plc shares.

California’s surge continued, with the largest U.S. state reporting near-record increases in cases and deaths. Cases in the U.S. increased 2% to 3.47 million. Texas posted 10,791 new cases for a daily record.

Walmart will require customers to wear masks at all its U.S. stores, joining other major retail chains. Alabama, one of the last states to shut down and among the earliest to reopen, is also mandating face coverings.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases top 13.4 million; deaths surpass 581,000

Tokyo lifts virus alert to highest level, urges caution

Covid vaccine front-runner is ahead of her competition

Oil workers are dying at unparalleled pace in Mexico

Texas readies morgue trucks in preparation for virus surge

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus.

Record Day of Deaths in Texas (6:47 a.m. HK)

Texas recorded its grimmest day yet with a record 110 Covid-19 deaths and almost 11,000 new cases, according to state health department data. The increase brought the Lone Star state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 3,432.

Hospitalizations ticked down by less than 1% statewide for just the second daily decline since late June, state figures showed. Reporting lags continued to bedevil efforts to assess the outbreak’s trajectory. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in tweets that some fatalities reported on Wednesday occurred as long ago as early May.

World Leaders Want Vaccine Fairness (6:10 a.m. HK)

Eight world leaders including President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven issued a call for “global solidarity” for fairness in distributing any Covid-19 vaccine that may be developed.

Supplies of a vaccine should be shared fairly among all nations and people of all income levels, the leaders said in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post. An organized global flow of vaccines will require “mutual trust, transparency and accountability” among nations, they said.

Also signing the statement were prime ministers Justin Trudeau of Canada; New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern; Pedro Sanchez of Spain and Tunisia’s Elyes Fakhfakh, who later resigned; as well as presidents Moon Jae-in of South Korea and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

California Cases, Deaths Rise (1:45 p.m. SF)

New coronavirus cases and deaths in California surged to near-record highs, as the pandemic rebounds in the biggest U.S. state. California recorded 11,126 new cases, the second-highest one-day tally, while the 14-day rolling average rose to 7,927. It reported 140 more deaths, bringing the 14-day average to 83. The pandemic has killed 7,227 people in the state so far.

The number of Californians hospitalized with Covid-19 rose to a record 6,786, an increase of 41 patients from the previous day. The worsening outbreak this week prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to order indoor dining and bars statewide to close for a second time. In the worst-hit counties, he ordered gyms, hair salons and churches to stop all indoor operations.

U.S. Cases Rise 2%, Matching 7-Day Average (4 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 2% as compared with the same time Tuesday to 3.47 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The increase matched the average gain over the past week. Deaths rose 0.6% to 136,940.

Florida reported 301,810 cases, up 3.5% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 4.5% in the previous seven days. Deaths reached 4,521, an increase of 112, or 2.5%,

Arizona reported 3,257 new cases, a 2.5% increase that was below the prior seven-day average gain of 2.9%. The state also reported 97 new deaths, the fifth increase in six days, bringing the toll to 2,434.

Montana cases rose 7.4% to 2,096 according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins and Bloomberg News.

Ireland Delays Pub Reopening Plans (2:55 p.m. NY)

Ireland will delay the next stage of reopening its economy to Aug. 10 from July 20, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said, as it grapples with a rise in new coronavirus cases and an increase in the so-called reproduction rate above 1. Bars that don’t serve food and nightclubs will remain closed until Aug. 10, while face coverings will be mandatory in shops and malls.

In response to concerns about house parties, the government will limit the number of visitors to homes, while international travel continues to be discouraged. Ireland saw its highest number of new cases in a month on Tuesday. The health ministry reported 14 more cases and two deaths on Wednesday. So far, Ireland has had 25,683 cases, with 1,748 deaths.

California’s Rose Parade Canceled (2:45 p.m. NY)

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association said it is canceling the 2021 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, citing the governor’s reopening rules. It is only the fourth time that the event has been canceled in more than 120 years. It was previously shut down for three years during World War II.

Oxford Trial Data to Be Published Monday: Sky (1:55 p.m. NY)

The Lancet medical journal on Monday will publish data on a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and University of Oxford researchers, Sky News said on Twitter. Earlier, ITV reported that “positive news is coming” on initial trials, sending AstraZeneca shares higher.

Alabama Governor Mandates Masks (1:25 p.m. NY)

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is mandating masks in her state through the end of the month. Ivey, a Republican, was among the last governors in the U.S. to order businesses to close and among the first to allow gradual reopening: Alabama began a phased in reopening on the last day of April. The order requires masks in public when it isn’t possible to stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart.Alabama had early outbreaks in Birmingham and Mobile. Starting in late May, the pandemic moved to rural Black Belt counties around Montgomery, temporarily swamping hospital capacity there. The state now has 58,225 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Oklahoma Governor Tests Positive (12:10 p.m. NY)

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt confirmed he tested positive for Covid-19 at a press conference Wednesday.

The first-term Republican governor attended President Donald Trump’s campaign rally last month in Tulsa, which experts said contributed to a spike of cases in the region.

Walmart Mandates Masks at U.S. Stores (10:21 a.m. NY)

Walmart Inc. will require customers to wear masks in all of its U.S. stores to protect against the coronavirus, an admission that the nation’s pandemic has reached new heights and setting up potential confrontations with customers who refuse to don them.

The measure will go into effect starting July 20, U.S. Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith said in a blog post Wednesday. Walmart’s decision follows similar moves by Costco Wholesale Corp., Starbucks Corp. and Best Buy Co.

Aging Drug Affects Virus Reproduction in Early Research (9:05 a.m. NY)

An aging cholesterol medication showed it can interfere with the virus’s ability to reproduce, according to early lab research. The drug, called fenofibrate and sold under brand names such as Tricor and Lipofen, allows lung cells to burn more fat, breaking the virus’s grip, a team from Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine in New York found. Their research is under review by the medical journal Cell Metabolism.

The scientists established that the new virus prevents the routine burning of carbohydrates, allowing fat to accumulate inside lung cells, which may help explain why patients with high blood sugar and cholesterol appear more at risk of developing severe disease.

White House Distances Itself From Screed Against Fauci (8:45 a.m. NY)

The Trump administration is distancing itself from a senior adviser’s critique of Fauci, the immunologist who has delivered warnings about the coronavirus’s resurgence as the president pushes to reopen. Peter Navarro, the White House’s director for the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, wrote an op-ed published in USA Today, criticizing Fauci. Navarro also had earlier sent a similar statement to CBS.

The statement was not signed off on by the White House communications office, according to Alyssa Farah, the White House’s director of strategic communications. Navarro was speaking for himself, Farah said Wednesday.

Philippines Curve Flattened Until Lockdown Eased (7:30 a.m. NY)

The Philippines was able to slow the spread until lockdown measures were lifted, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said.

“We flattened the curve for some time until we started opening up,” Duque said in a statement on Wednesday. A lockdown over large parts of the country had served its purpose since it now takes 8 days for cases to double from only 3 days in April, he said.

Russia Says Vaccine Trial Shows Promise (7:20 a.m. NY)

A Russian military hospital discharged the first group of 18 volunteers in a vaccine trial after a 28-day observation period, calling the initial phase a success, according to an emailed statement from the Defense Ministry.

The group had no health complaints, complications or adverse reactions to the vaccine, according to the statement. They will come back for further tests on the 42nd day after their first vaccination.

Oxford Vaccine Trial to Report ‘Positive News,’ ITV Says (7 a.m. NY)

“Positive news is coming” on initial trials of the Covid-19 vaccine that the University of Oxford is developing with AstraZeneca Plc, ITV’s Robert Peston said in a tweet, without specifying how he obtained the information. Shares in AstraZeneca rose as much as 4% in London.

“The vaccine is generating the kind of antibody and T-cell (killer cell) response that the researchers would hope to see,” Peston wrote, adding that details will be released soon in medical journal The Lancet.

Oxford’s vaccine trial -- led by Sarah Gilbert, who is profiled this week in Bloomberg Businessweek -- is already undergoing phase III testing in Brazil. The trial shot is seen as being months ahead of other key candidates.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.