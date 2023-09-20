(Bloomberg) -- For diplomats and global leaders gathering in New York this week at the UN General Assembly, some of the world’s stickiest problems, like the future of fossil fuels, are on the menu.

Also on the menu? Beans—at least if Paul Newham gets his way.

Newham is the executive director of the UN-affiliated Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 Advocacy Hub, which champions sustainable development goals with an eye toward ending hunger, promoting sustainable agriculture and achieving food security. On his agenda while he’s in the city: touting one of the Secretariat’s newest initiatives, Beans is How, an amusingly awkward name for a group that aims to double global consumption of beans, pulses and legumes by 2028.

The campaign grew out of a gathering at the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit and a suggestion from Sam Kass, former President Barack Obama’s senior policy advisor on nutrition and assistant chef in the White House. Rather than searching for a convoluted technological breakthrough to improve both public and environmental health—no peanut butter on the blockchain here—the solution could be found in the “tiny but mighty” bean.

The environmental and ecological benefits of doubling bean consumption are enormous and dovetail neatly with Climate Week, also currently in progress. Production of meats such as beef and lamb generates up to 250 times more greenhouse gases per gram of protein than for beans, pulses and legumes. They are also an ideal rotational crop, reducing the need for fertilizers—a boon to both the environment and to farmers.

Doubling consumption may seem a wildly ambitious goal, but the bar for success—for better or worse—is low: Beans is How cites a 2019 UN report that states “the average level of consumption has been stagnant globally at about 21 grams [less than an ounce of beans] per capita per day.” To get to its goal, the group created a “Theory of Change” and enlisted the help of NGOs and social service organizations. It is also working with such grocery store staple brands as Bush Brothers & Co. and Kraft Heinz Co., as well as with artisanal purveyors like Primary Beans and Bean Story to help promote the message.

Much of the effort is taking place behind the scenes at the public policy level, notes Newham. For instance, there’s a push to double the USDA’s current Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which recommends 1.5 cups of beans, peas or legumes per week for non-vegetarians.

The virtue-driven case for growing and eating more beans is easily made with statistics. The culinary and cultural argument is trickier.

Beyond the usual jokes (Newham’s heard them all), beans are frequently perceived as what one eats when meat isn’t an option for dietary or economic reasons. Presenting them as aspirational and enjoyable is a job best left to chefs, he maintains.

Accordingly, more than three dozen notable dining rooms in the New York area are now test beds for the soon-to-be global Beans on the Menu Challenge in order to show off their potential to diners. They include cult favorite Superiority Burger in the East Village, where the program kicked off. There, the spotlighted ingredient made its way into every course, including “busted” Marcella beans with spicy peppers (an heirloom variety of cannellini named for the late Italian cookbook author Marcella Hazan) and a peanut butter pie topped with a silky lentil-based whipped cream.

Part of what makes New York the ideal place to launch the program is that its diversity invites diners to find inspiration from every corner of the world. At Dhamaka, where Indian flavors and techniques are applied without compromise to thrilling effect, there’s dal panchmel, a Rajasthani dish made with five types of lentils, plus the addition of red beans.

Jersey City, New Jersey, artisanal pizzeria Razza is serving ceci (chickpeas), while Shalom Japan, a Japanese-Jewish restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, steps away from tradition with a “Jew egg,” a riff on the Scotch egg in which a soft-boiled egg is fried in a coating of falafel, rather than sausage, and served on a bed of hummus. At Teranga, chef Pierre Thaim’s West African canteens in Harlem and Midtown Manhattan, diners can order ndambe, a Senegalese black-eyed pea stew made with sweet potatoes and okra.

Restaurants aren’t the only places where Thaim’s potently spiced dishes can boost bean intake. The recipe for ndambe is featured in his new cookbook, Simply West African (Clarkson Potter, $28). It’s anchored by Red Red Red, a dish whose name comes from the tomatoes, red beans and red palm oil that anchor the recipe. Red Red Red, writes Thaim, “is my go-to, curl-up-on-the-couch-and-read-a-book comfort dish.”

Newham hopes that, in the eyes of world leaders, his efforts amount to more than a hill of … you know. “We want them to see these beans as a solution that everyday people can take.”

The following recipe is adapted from Simply West African, by Pierre Thaim.

Red Red Red

Serves 6

½ cup sustainably sourced red palm oil (or vegetable oil)2 cups chopped yellow onion1 red bell pepper, chopped2 garlic cloves, finely chopped1 tbsp. grated fresh ginger2 tbsp. tomato paste1 (28-ounce) can tomato purée or crushed tomatoes1 habanero or Scotch bonnet chili, left whole (optional)1 tbsp. curry powder1 tsp. smoked paprika½ tsp. fine sea salt, plus more as needed2 cups dried red beans, cooked according to package directions, or 3 (15.5-ounce) cans, rinsed and drained½ lb. smoked mackerel, skin off, bones removed, and cut into small pieces (optional)2 tbsp. chopped cilantro6 baked potatoes or cooked rice, for serving (optional)

Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté until softened, 5 to 8 minutes. Add the bell pepper, garlic and ginger, and cook until softened, about 5 more minutes. Stir in the tomato paste. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally to prevent the vegetables from scorching, until the paste starts to turn dark red, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, habanero (if using), curry powder, paprika, and salt. Stir well. Add the beans and the smoked mackerel (if using) to the pot and stir gently. Raise the heat to high and return to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed, 10 more minutes. Remove the habanero and set it aside. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Garnish with cilantro and spoon into baked potatoes, or serve with rice, if desired.

