Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and week:

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s chief economic challenge will be sustaining the pace of recovery, though he’ll face pushback in Congress. Abroad, there’s muted reaction in China to Biden’s victory, with no grand expectations for improvement in U.S.-China relations

Germany is seeking to mend transatlantic trade relations, potentially involving a delay in planned EU tariffs set to hit $4 billion in American products as soon as Tuesday

Poised to join the European Central Bank, Dutch supervisory official Frank Elderson is in for a grilling Monday before European Parliament members

Turkey is undergoing a massive shake-up in its economic hierarchy, including the firing of the central bank governor

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is calling on banks, insurers and fund managers to help “re-engineer” the global economy toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions -- and says there’ll be great rewards from doing so

The Bank of Japan is getting more specific on the way forward for monetary policy accommodation

India is looking to one of its invisible and often-neglected engines to propel economic recovery: farmers

The vital transpacific trade route is being hampered by the rising cost of shipping containers, which are in short supply

New Zealand’s central bank is readying a new monetary stimulus tool as a step toward negative interest rates

