(Bloomberg) -- World powers will hold talks in Vienna on Sunday aimed at reviving a nuclear deal with Iran after a hardliner won the Islamic Republic’s presidential election this weekend.

While Ebrahim Raisi’s win is not expected to derail efforts toward an agreement, the change in administration has complicated diplomacy. After weeks of painstaking negotiations, envoys in Vienna are now seeking to seal a deal before outgoing President Hassan Rouhani hands over power to Raisi in August.

The talks aim to bring the U.S. back to the 2015 pact after former President Donald Trump withdrew from it three years later. A resuscitated deal would lift sanctions on Iran’s struggling economy and allow it to return to global oil markets, in return for limiting its contentious nuclear work.

The feud over the accord pushed the region close to war and Tehran to enrich uranium near the level required for a bomb.

Ultraconservative judiciary chief Raisi, who is hostile toward the West, has said he would preserve the nuclear deal that Rouhani helped seal and has suggested he doesn’t want to make it Iran’s central foreign policy concern. In comments on Saturday after results showed him on course to win the election, he suggested he would work for continuity with Rouhani’s team.

Iran’s policy toward the agreement is ultimately decided by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Raisi is seen as a favorite to eventually succeed him.

