(Bloomberg) -- AerCap Holdings NV, the world’s largest jet-leasing firm, has about $2.5 billion at risk tied to Russia’s the invasion of Ukraine and said it expects to at least partially write down the value of the assets.

Some 22 of the 135 planes placed with Russian carriers at year-end had been recovered as of March 30, Aercap said in an earnings presentation. That and cash from letters of credit lowered its exposure from a carrying value of $3.1 billion at year-end, the company said. Insurance claims and further aircraft removals could lower the financial hit.

“We continue to make efforts to repossess additional aircraft and engines from our former Russian airline customers, but it is unclear if we will be able to do so, or what the condition of these assets will be at the time of repossession,” the company said in the statement. “We expect to recognize an impairment on our assets in Russia that have not been returned to us as early as the first quarter of 2022, although we have not determined the amount of any impairment.”

Foreign leasing firms are starting to tally losses from the war, which has stranded hundreds of planes leased to Russian airlines in the country. Sanctions require AerCap to cancel contracts and demand their return, which the company said it has done. But Russia’s government has prevented them from leaving, and the risk is that without access to parts and maintenance, they will lose their value.

The situation has led lessors to file insurance claims, which is shaping up as the next big battle. Claims tied to the war in Russia may eventually total $10 billion, the most in the history of aviation insurance, Fitch Ratings estimated in a report last week.

Aircraft and engines in Russia at year-end represented about 5% of the Dublin-based firm’s global fleet by value, it said Wednesday in a statement as it reported annual results, describing potential losses as “manageable.”

