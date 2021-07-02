(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest pension fund posted a record return for the fiscal year ended in March, boosting its assets to the highest on record.

Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund booked a gain of 25%, or 37.8 trillion yen ($339 billion), during the 12 months ended March, the most since the fund started managing the nation’s pension reserves in 2001. Overseas stocks were its best-performing investment during the period, returning 59.4%, followed by a 41.6% return in domestic stocks. Overseas debt gained 7.1%, while Japanese debt lost 0.7%.

GPIF President Masataka Miyazono has yet to oversee a negative quarter since he took the top post in April 2020, as the fund extended its recovery from a record 17.7 trillion yen loss during the first three months of last year due to the global equity rout. The fourth straight quarter of gains lifted assets to a record 186.1 trillion yen.

”Given the market changes seen in fiscal 2020, there were many opportunities to review asset ratios, giving GPIF a lot of positive experiences in managing based on the basic portfolio,” wrote Eiji Ueda, the fund’s chief investment officer, in a statement.

The MSCI World Index rallied 52% during the fiscal year ended March, while Japan’s benchmark Topix index rebounded 39%. Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed 107 basis points to 1.74% and those of Japanese government debt added about 12 basis points to 0.12%. The dollar strengthened almost 3% against the yen during the fiscal year.

For the three months ended March, the fund returned 5.7%, or 10 trillion yen. Japanese stocks returned 9.3% during the period, during which the Nikkei 225 briefly topped 30,000 for the first time in more than 30 years. Foreign stocks returned 12%, while domestic and foreign debt lost 0.4% and returned 1.6%, respectively.

