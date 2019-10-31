(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest photovoltaic solar plant has started commercial operations in Abu Dhabi, according to JinkoSolar Holding Co.

The 1.2-gigawatt Sweihan project is connected to the grid and can meet the electricity demand of more than 90,000 people, China-based JinkoSolar, the world’s biggest maker of panels, said in a statement on its WeChat account Wednesday. It is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million tons a year.

The project is owned by a joint venture between JinkoSolar, Japan’s Marubeni Corp. and the Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority.

Marubeni and JinkoSolar offered to build the project in 2016 with a record-low bid at that time of 2.42 cents a kilowatt-hour.

