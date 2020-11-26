(Bloomberg) --

SSE Plc and Norwegian energy major Equinor ASA will proceed with the world’s biggest wind park in the North Sea after reaching financial close on the joint venture.

Dogger Bank, off the English east coast, will produce enough clean, renewable electricity to supply 5% of the U.K.’s demand, or the equivalent of six million homes. The decision comes just days after the European Union announced a $940 billion push into wind at sea to meet stricter pollution targets.

Total investment in the first two phases of the project will be around 6 billion pounds ($8 billion) and has already created hundreds of U.K. jobs, SSE said in a statement.

“We are putting our money where our mouth is on delivering net zero and reinforcing the UK’s position as a world leader,” Alistair Philips-Davies, SSE’s chief executive officer, said in the statement.

Orsted A/S, Royal Dutch Plc and Danske Commodities A/S signed a power-purchase agreements for the output from the first two phases of the U.K. Dogger Bank.

