(Bloomberg) -- Compared with the rest of the world, China’s green bonds are on sale.

Demand hasn’t kept pace with a torrent of issuance, leaving borrowers unable to command the price premium -- or “greenium” -- that companies elsewhere in the world enjoy as a reward for environmentally friendly initiatives.

But investors may not have the upper hand for long, said Martin Dropkin, head of Asian fixed income at Fidelity International. “We think the greenium-free days are numbered,” he wrote in a research note. “It pays to be early in China’s green debt space.”

China is rapidly developing one of the world’s largest green-bond markets, even though its definitions of “green” don’t necessarily match other countries. Chinese firms have issued the equivalent of $21 billion in onshore green bonds so far this year, more than any other nation, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Last year, $59 billion of green bonds were issued onshore, a nearly sixfold increase from 2020.

Without enough buyers to sop up the supply, state entities that dominate the market like Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. don’t benefit from any green discount, according to Fidelity International’s research. It found that borrowers elsewhere typically save 5 to 15 basis points when they sell green bonds relative to plain-vanilla notes.

Greeniums have been “practically non-existent” in China, according to the money manager, which analyzed thousands of domestic bond issues over four years. Part of the reason is that private funds in China are more focused on returns and credit quality than on making green investments, the firm found. As such, they aren’t willing to accept the lower yield normally seen on such debt.

Green bonds have also suffered in the global debt rout as central banks raise interest rates to stem inflation. The Bloomberg MSCI Global Green Bond Index has plunged 9.3% this year, more than the 7.1% decline in a global benchmark for corporate and government debt.

ESG Factors

Disclosures and ratings are less robust in China’s green-bond market compared with equities, with environmental, social and governance investment strategies still at early stages, said Zhang Chi, head of credit research at China Asset Management Co.

“If we want to practice ESG investment in the mainland market, green bonds is a target that we couldn’t avoid,” Zhang said.

Many green bond standards are focused on climate change alone, but China’s rules are broader. They cover pollution, conservation and biodiversity, making it harder for investors to distinguish green from regular debt.

“Green bonds don’t necessarily have green attributes, but those with green attributes are not necessarily green bonds,” said Lv Xiulei, credit research director at Bosera Asset Management Co.

Investors may also be wary of the rules for use of debt-sale proceeds. Companies issuing green bonds in China can allot up to half of the money for loans or working capital. The international norm set by the Climate Bonds Initiative is that all proceeds be devoted to green projects. About half of Chinese green securities meet global standards for what counts as green, Xie Wenhong, head of the initiative’s China program estimated last year.

“This leaves loopholes for possible misuse of funds in the Chinese market,” said Fidelity International’s analysts.

For example, proceeds from a 500 million yuan ($79 million) note issued last year by Sichuan Province Airport Group Co. were used for a terminal and runway at a new airport. CrossBorder Environment Concern Association, a non-profit organization based in Guangzhou, has argued that using money for airports is questionable for a carbon-neutral bond.

China is taking steps to harmonize its rules with foreign markets, which could reassure investors. Unifying rules among the three domestic regulators that govern the market would also help, said Xuan Sheng Ou Yang, an analyst at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

“That is just sort of a natural part of the journey any country, any regulator or any sort of market will be going on as it matures,” said Fidelity’s Dropkin. “I am actually quite optimistic about the direction of green bonds and sustainability within China.”

