(Bloomberg) -- Carlton Power Ltd is currently in “advanced talks” with companies to finance, build and operate a £750 million ($962 million) battery energy storage project in the UK set to be the largest in the world.

The UK electric generation company has secured planning permission from local authorities for the 1 gigawatt project and commercial operations are expected toward the end of 2025, according to a statement released on Monday. Work on the project is expected to start early next year at the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park near Manchester.

Power storage is considered one of the key obstacles to carbon-free electricity. That’s because balancing the grid between times of high wind and solar output and peaks in power demand helps mitigate intermittent supplies.

The project “will make a significant contribution to the resilience of the northwest’s energy system,” said Chris McKerrow, Carlton Power’s head of European battery energy storage scheme development.

The UK wants to build 50 gigawatts offshore wind by 2030 but needs a stable technology as back up for periods when it’s not windy.

