(Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium exploded in the early hours of the Berlin morning, spilling about 1 million liters of salt water and 1,500 fish into the hotel lobby where it was located.

Images shared by tourists and emergency crews showed shards of the cylinder, which measured 16 meters (52 feet) tall, filling the entrance hall of the Radisson Collection hotel, located near Berlin’s main cathedral and the Alexanderplatz square in the eastern part of the German capital.

The force of the cascading water blew out the front doors of the building, spilling debris into the street, and was strong enough to register on seismic measuring equipment. Two people are being treated for injuries, while the cause of the incident, which happened at 5:45 a.m., is being examined.

The so-called AquaDom was the largest aquarium of its kind and featured a glass elevator that allowed visitors to ascend through the 11-meter diameter cylinder and admire the 100 different species of sea creature it contained.

The construction, first opened in 2005 and elaborately renovated a few years ago, was operated by Sea Life Aquarium as part of a larger marine exhibition space nearby.

