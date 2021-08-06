(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund posted a fifth consecutive quarterly gain in its investments as returns from overseas assets helped make up for losses on domestic equities.

The world’s biggest pension fund gained 2.7% for the quarter ended in June, boosting assets under management by 4.98 trillion yen ($45.4 billion) to a record 191.6 trillion yen, it announced on Friday. Overseas stocks were its best-performing investment, returning 8.6%, while domestic shares lost 0.3%. Foreign bonds added 1.9% and Japanese bonds gained 0.5%.

Overseas stocks have been the GPIF’s top-performing asset since April of last year, when the fund started reducing its dependence on Japanese government bonds to focus on equities and foreign debt. Last month, the GPIF posted a record-breaking return for the fiscal year ended March.

“The April-June quarter saw global equities rally on the back of expectations for Covid-19 vaccine rollout and economic reopening, as well as ongoing easy monetary policy by key countries,” said GPIF President Masataka Miyazono in a statement. “Domestically, Japanese equities slipped due to worries over resurgence of infections.”

The MSCI World Index of global stocks rose 7.3% last quarter, while Japan’s Topix slipped 0.5%. Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell 27 basis points to 1.468%, while those of Japanese government debt were little changed at 0.05%. The dollar strengthened 0.4% against the yen during the quarter.

