(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund reappointed Hiromichi Mizuno as its investment chief overseeing $1.48 trillion in assets.

Mizuno, whose term had expired on Monday, captained sweeping changes to the investment strategy of the world’s largest pension fund over the past five years. He became the GPIF’s first chief investment officer in January 2015, overseeing the fund’s shift to stocks from domestic debt, while advocating assets that incorporate environmental, social and governance factors.

While the GPIF has generated a positive return for four out of five past fiscal years with its total assets reaching a record high last year, it is still short of recouping its record 14.8 trillion yen loss from the fourth quarter of 2018.

